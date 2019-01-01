About this product
GoldLeaf has high standards with regard to the quality of basic ingredients used in their products. Only absolutely perfect raw materials are used in GoldLeaf products. Gummy products are made from a mixture of corn syrup (makes them transparent), sugar and dextrose (for sweetness) and gelatin (for the "chew"). Added to this mixture are fruit and plant extracts, natural flavors and a little citric acid.
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.