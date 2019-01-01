 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Grape Artisanal Gummies

Grape Artisanal Gummies

by GOLDLEAF

Write a review
GOLDLEAF Edibles Candy Grape Artisanal Gummies
GOLDLEAF Edibles Candy Grape Artisanal Gummies

About this product

GoldLeaf has high standards with regard to the quality of basic ingredients used in their products. Only absolutely perfect raw materials are used in GoldLeaf products. Gummy products are made from a mixture of corn syrup (makes them transparent), sugar and dextrose (for sweetness) and gelatin (for the "chew"). Added to this mixture are fruit and plant extracts, natural flavors and a little citric acid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GOLDLEAF Logo
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.