2:1 Strawberry Peach Artisanal Sour Gummies

by GOLDLEAF

About this product

SOURS by GoldLeaf are exquisite elevated gummies made with pectin and other fine natural ingredients and flavors, all combined with our premium organic cannabis extract. Our SOURS are guaranteed to be fresh, taste amazing and give you the highest quality medicinal relief you are looking for.

About this brand

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.