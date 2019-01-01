About this product
Made gluten-free, nut-free, and with non GMO ingredients, this chewy granola bar is a moist yet satisfying snack made from rolled oats, brown rice flour, coconut oil, dried blueberries and cherries, and is sweetened with agave syrup. The bar will be accurately dosed in our lab with our CLEAR oil.
About this brand
GOLDLEAF
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.