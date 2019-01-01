About this product
A sativa dominant strain with OG Kush and Strawberry diesel heritage giving it a moderate level of THC and overall cannabinoid content. A very popular strain, which has instantaneous effects consisting of an overall feeling of euphoria which transitions into a feeling of relaxation. Bruce Banner #3 medicinal benefits include the easing of pain and depression as well as insomnia and stress. Its flavor profile consists of sweet and citrus notes with hints of pine.
About this strain
Bruce Banner #3
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.