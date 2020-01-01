 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bruce Banner #3 Pre-Rolls 5-pack

by GOLDLEAF

Bruce Banner #3 Pre-Rolls 5-pack

About this product

“Short Thoughts” 5 pre-rolls 0.5g each, 2.5g total

About this strain

Bruce Banner #3

Bruce Banner #3
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

About this brand

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.