Cherry Gorilla

by GOLDLEAF

4.85
GOLDLEAF Cannabis Flower Cherry Gorilla

About this product

Cherry Gorilla by GOLDLEAF

5 customer reviews

4.85

Viridi.Vulpes

Beautiful, dense little purple nugs covered in a thick layer of sugar. Grinds up beautifully into a deep purple-green fluffy texture. The smoke is sweet and heavy but not harsh, and it hits like a sledgehammer between the eyes. My mood felt lighter and less depressed, and a comfortable feeling suffused my body and relaxed some of my tense muscles. Excellent stuff.

Jeffmofo

Yes gold leaf has done it again. Cherry gorilla another all-time favorite strain. If you come across it try it. You Won't be disappointed

About this brand

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.