About this product

Corleone Kush - The Don is a backcross cut of our original Corleone Kush exclusive to Gold Leaf™. This strain is a mostly indica hybrid cannabis strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.