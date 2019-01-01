 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Corleone Kush - The Don Cut

by GOLDLEAF

About this product

Corleone Kush - The Don is a backcross cut of our original Corleone Kush exclusive to Gold Leaf™. This strain is a mostly indica hybrid cannabis strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.

About this brand

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.