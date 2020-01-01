 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Corleone Kush - The Don Cut Pre-Rolls 5-pack

Corleone Kush - The Don Cut Pre-Rolls 5-pack

by GOLDLEAF

Write a review
GOLDLEAF Cannabis Pre-rolls Corleone Kush - The Don Cut Pre-Rolls 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

“Short Thoughts” 5 pre-rolls 0.5g each, 2.5g total

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Corleone Kush The Don Cut

Corleone Kush The Don Cut

Bred by John Dieser of Verano Brands, Corleone Kush crosses Pre 98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush. The Don Cut is the F3 version of the cross, with bright green buds dotted with patches of purple and light orange hairs. It has sour, tart, and citrus flavors with deep undertones of rich spice.

About this brand

GOLDLEAF Logo
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.