Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
A new line of pre-rolled Joints from Gold Leaf, Dynamite Deep Thoughts, combine hand trimmed colas and solventless THCa. The flower used in this particular pre-roll is G6 a.k.a. "Jet Fuel" whose lineage includes Aspen Kush as well as Original Sour Diesel. While G6 is already known for its energetic and heady qualities, the THCa adds both an extra layer of cerebral euphoria and excellent potency.
Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.