G6 (Jet Fuel) Sunrock Shatter

by GOLDLEAF

G6 (Jet Fuel) Sunrock Shatter by GOLDLEAF

About this product

Sunrock Shatter The colorful transparency of our shatter is made from the flavor of our terpene profiles in addition to a dominant percentage of inactive THC, creating a sheet of interlocking crystals.

About this strain

Jet Fuel

Jet Fuel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

About this brand

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.