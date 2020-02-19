SonOfKhan on February 19th, 2020

The description is spot on with my experience. Went by Mission Dispensary in Chi. IL on my lunch break. Got 1 gram of Ghost Train Haze RSO for $65.00. I also purchased an 1/8 of Great Fire (another great sativa). Packed my bowl half way with great fire. Added .5 ml of RSO via the syringe it came in and filled the wrest of the bowl with my sativa flower. Ladies and gentlemen, I took 1 hit and floated back to work energized and focused. Great strain for work. Be wary, a full bowl rip felt great but I was confused and not as functional. Stay thirsty my friends