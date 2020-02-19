Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
RSO Whole Plant Extract Syringe A 1000mg whole plant extract syringe made from our premium flower.
on February 19th, 2020
The description is spot on with my experience. Went by Mission Dispensary in Chi. IL on my lunch break. Got 1 gram of Ghost Train Haze RSO for $65.00. I also purchased an 1/8 of Great Fire (another great sativa). Packed my bowl half way with great fire. Added .5 ml of RSO via the syringe it came in and filled the wrest of the bowl with my sativa flower. Ladies and gentlemen, I took 1 hit and floated back to work energized and focused. Great strain for work. Be wary, a full bowl rip felt great but I was confused and not as functional. Stay thirsty my friends
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.