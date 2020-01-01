1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Essence 500mg Cartridge Each batch of Gold Leaf™ Oil is tested and results are labeled. As a natural product, the cannabinoid content will vary between batches. We never “cut” or dilute our cannabis oil with any other substances, therefore assuring the purest, highest quality product. Our 500mg Oil Cartridges are made from distillate and natural terpenes.
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is the cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to HS. With a nine to ten week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.