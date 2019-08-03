RenRivers on August 3rd, 2019

I am using Mag Landrace RSO oil to treat my Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. I am an Illinois Medical Marijuana patient, and over the past two months I have used several different RSO oils available at my dispensary, however none of them compare to the Mag Landrace. At a total of 83.9% THC, it is not only one of the most potent RSO oils available, but in my particular case it seems the terpenes in the Mag Landrace do a very good job of relieving my pain and stress, as well as decreasing inflammation throughout my body. I might point out that if you are thinking about using this or any RSO oil, be aware that these oils have very, very high levels of THC, and until your body develops some tolerance to the RSO, it can stone you out on small amounts. Until you understand how the RSO oil affects you please don't drive, or use machines that could cause bodily harm.