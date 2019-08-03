 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mag Landrace

by GOLDLEAF

About this product

Hailing from the mountains of IRAN this pure indica landrace strain grows beautiful dense nugs with hues of purple and orange. These buds smell sweet with hints of a diesel aroma emanating from the trichome covered flower. Absolutely covered in crystals this strain reminds us of the big city holiday lights during the holidays and it contains a strong cannabinoid profile that will help cope with insomnia, migraines, pain and other similar ailments.

RenRivers

I am using Mag Landrace RSO oil to treat my Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. I am an Illinois Medical Marijuana patient, and over the past two months I have used several different RSO oils available at my dispensary, however none of them compare to the Mag Landrace. At a total of 83.9% THC, it is not only one of the most potent RSO oils available, but in my particular case it seems the terpenes in the Mag Landrace do a very good job of relieving my pain and stress, as well as decreasing inflammation throughout my body. I might point out that if you are thinking about using this or any RSO oil, be aware that these oils have very, very high levels of THC, and until your body develops some tolerance to the RSO, it can stone you out on small amounts. Until you understand how the RSO oil affects you please don't drive, or use machines that could cause bodily harm.

123ItsMamaP

Probably just reached #1 in my view. After being a smoker 35 years 3 hits I felt my depression melt away after a hour I felt relaxed. Obviously popular in my dispensary lol it was sold out within 4 days, Now I'm stressed. I'm hoping Persian Purp is close to it

About this strain

Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. 

About this brand

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.