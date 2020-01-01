 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mag Landrace Cartridge 0.5g

Mag Landrace Cartridge 0.5g

by GOLDLEAF

Write a review
GOLDLEAF Concentrates Cartridges Mag Landrace Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Essence 500mg Cartridge Each batch of Gold Leaf™ Oil is tested and results are labeled. As a natural product, the cannabinoid content will vary between batches. We never “cut” or dilute our cannabis oil with any other substances, therefore assuring the purest, highest quality product. Our 500mg Oil Cartridges are made from distillate and natural terpenes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mag Landrace

Mag Landrace

Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. 

About this brand

GOLDLEAF Logo
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.