 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Motorbreath

Motorbreath

by GOLDLEAF

Skip to Reviews
5.02
GOLDLEAF Cannabis Flower Motorbreath

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Motorbreath by GOLDLEAF

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Drjay0306

One of the best hybrid strains i've had the pleasure to enjoy in a looong time! The taste is smooth and completely stands by its benefits! Keep this on the shelf!

RX.Cannabis.Life

#1 INDICA of all time! This miraculous mix up of Chem D x SFV OG will have you popping breath mints and spraying cologne all over yourself just because... you opened the container! Imagine running over and squishing a skunk with your diesel truck. Now, scrape off that smashed skunk from ur tires, go and mix that skunky smell with the exhaust coming off your diesel engine... and then lastly, splash in a pinch of pine with a little earthy spice... You now have yourself a strain like non other, Motorbreath from Verano. Great for, relaxing, muscle spasms, cramps, chronic pain, peeps with insomnia or anyone who needs help with their appetite along with, putting a smile on your face.

About this brand

GOLDLEAF Logo
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.