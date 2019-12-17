RX.Cannabis.Life on October 10th, 2019

#1 INDICA of all time! This miraculous mix up of Chem D x SFV OG will have you popping breath mints and spraying cologne all over yourself just because... you opened the container! Imagine running over and squishing a skunk with your diesel truck. Now, scrape off that smashed skunk from ur tires, go and mix that skunky smell with the exhaust coming off your diesel engine... and then lastly, splash in a pinch of pine with a little earthy spice... You now have yourself a strain like non other, Motorbreath from Verano. Great for, relaxing, muscle spasms, cramps, chronic pain, peeps with insomnia or anyone who needs help with their appetite along with, putting a smile on your face.