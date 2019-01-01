About this product
A Gold Leaf™ exclusive landrace strain from breeder John Dieser. This pure indica has the classic aroma of earthiness partnered with a taste of spicy hash. The buds are dense with deep purple, neon green hues and beautiful golden undertones. Each nug is completely covered in thin golden hairs and a layer of fine milky golden trichomes. Persian Purps is a great strain for chronic pain, insomnia, stress, or inflammation.
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.