jbkorn02 on February 9th, 2020

After finally having some decent carts in for recreational customers here in Illinois I've had a chance to try a few brands and different strains. I like the Cresco liquid live resin carts and hate the Rythm carts. But pretty much anything that says "Verano" on it is going to be a good buy. I've tried a few strains and unlike the Cresco carts it doesn't have a super strong flavor but the potency of these carts is amazing. Last week I chose the Pineapple express over this but having a very high tolerance I took just 3 small puffs from this Verano(GL) cart and realized minutes later I really should not be driving even if it was just a few blocks. Probably the first time I will ever say a cart got me "too high" but it was a great daytime strain(a bit of sleepiness coming down but that was because of how much I took) and the next morning I tried it again and it was a much nicer experience taking just two drags a good 10 minutes apart. So far I've gotten to try their G6(another great), Strawberry Cough, and Cantaloupe Haze but other than new strains from Cresco this will be the brand I stick with. The only reason I give it a 4 out of 5 is because these carts should be a full mg. The product is great!