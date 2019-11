Boultons_budz on March 21st, 2019

First of all this strain is pretty amazing, the taste, smell and how pretty the buds look gives it a 5 star rating and also the effects are great too. I'd have to say i was faded off smoking a blunt to myself with only about 1.5 Grams in the blunt and I've been stoned for the past 4 hours now with a nice relaxing feeling and crazy euphoria while smoking the blunt, like this shit gets you stonedddddd. 5/5