Sunny D

by GOLDLEAF

About this product

Nankishore

No sleepyhead feeling and gets me moving in the morning. 👍

About this strain

A cross with Tangie, Dankman’s Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Buds are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, this hybrid may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.

About this brand

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.