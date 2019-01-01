 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GOLDLEAF

Sweet Dreams is an aptly named indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its tendency to creep up on consumers, leaving them deeply relaxed to the point of sleepiness. Though it has very strong aromas of skunk, berry, Kush, and ammonia, the smoke is quite smooth, with a unique musty-earth flavor. This strain can be very effective for treating muscle spasms, tremors, and neuropathic pain.

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.