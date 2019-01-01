About this product
A Gold Leaf™ exclusive landrace strain from breeder John Dieser. The wispy appearance, typical for Thai strains, provide complex fragrance of pine, citrus, and floral notes. The feeling is cerebral and heady, with focusing quality that is not clear headed or sedative.
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.