Solventless THCa brings the Solventless game to the next level. Utilizing immense pressure, the THCa is isolated from the rest of the cannabinoids resulting in a pure product testing more than 90%. This gives you the cleanest Solventless product available anywhere, rivaling any of it’s solvent based counterparts. It is recommended to use higher temperature settings for optimal experience and vaporization. Experience the difference.

mikeleahy49

Very good to excellent ........ and I grade tough. All in all, the best ever for me. So easy to vaporize and work with. No waste.

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.