mikeleahy49
on April 21st, 2019
Very good to excellent ........ and I grade tough. All in all, the best ever for me. So easy to vaporize and work with. No waste.
Solventless THCa brings the Solventless game to the next level. Utilizing immense pressure, the THCa is isolated from the rest of the cannabinoids resulting in a pure product testing more than 90%. This gives you the cleanest Solventless product available anywhere, rivaling any of it’s solvent based counterparts. It is recommended to use higher temperature settings for optimal experience and vaporization. Experience the difference.
