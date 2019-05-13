 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Harmony

by GOLDLEAF

A Balanced 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD sativa dominant strain that leaves you feeling relaxed and uplifted. Its balanced profile makes it an excellent choice for pain, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms.Its flavor profile consists of an earthy flavor with hints of pine.

RobinUP

Ok, I don't have much to compare to, since I'm new to this whole medical marijuana thing...BUT, this strain took away serious spinal/nerve pain quickly! It seems to help me focus, also.

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.