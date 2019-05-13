RobinUP
on May 13th, 2019
Ok, I don't have much to compare to, since I'm new to this whole medical marijuana thing...BUT, this strain took away serious spinal/nerve pain quickly! It seems to help me focus, also.
A Balanced 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD sativa dominant strain that leaves you feeling relaxed and uplifted. Its balanced profile makes it an excellent choice for pain, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms.Its flavor profile consists of an earthy flavor with hints of pine.
on May 13th, 2019
