Birthday Cake Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Mag 91 RSO 1g by Ataraxia
Be the first to review this product.
John Dieser of Verano Brands crossed the Iranian landrace Mag with Chemdog 91 to get Mag 91. Buds are dense green with purple hues, heavily frosted with trichomes, and coated with orange hairs. The flavor is floral upfront but also blanketed by Chemdog’s gassy aromas.