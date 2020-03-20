Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
Mag Landrace by Ataraxia
on March 20th, 2020
Beautiful Strain thank you Iran! Taste like a fruitcup!
on January 3rd, 2020
Illinois finest indica!
on January 2nd, 2020
Sweet aroma. Smooth taste. Nice head buzz that lingers with a body high. One of my favorites!
Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.