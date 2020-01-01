 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. French Onion Dip Mix - 10 mg

French Onion Dip Mix - 10 mg

by Athelas

Write a review
Athelas Edibles Snack Foods French Onion Dip Mix - 10 mg

About this product

Handcrafted with real spices and herbs, this delectable French Onion dip mix turns into a hearty snack when mixed with sour cream. The French Onion dip can be enjoyed with a variety of foods, including: * Chips * Vegetables * Pretzels * Baked potatoes * Mashed potatoes or cauliflower * Tacos * Nachos * Quiche The possibilities are endless! The fact that no solvents are used in the extraction process makes this dip mix an all-natural product. One pouch contains 10 milligrams of active THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Athelas Logo
Located in Denver, Athelas is a boutique manufacturing company that specializes in natural cannabis-infused powdered mixes. As a small company, we’re able to offer high-quality artisan products and personalized customer service. In our quest to enhance creativity and wellness in ourselves and others, we make a point to include only natural, wholesome ingredients in our products. We make a point to embody the following values on a daily basis: * Quality: We strive to deliver premium edibles with artisan ingredients and consistent potency. We also aim to enrich meaningful relationships with everyone we meet. * Innovation: We’re committed to helping the cannabis industry grow by pioneering new ideas and keeping innovation at the heart of everything we do. * Character: We highly value respect, integrity, passion, and the desire to improve the world, and we try to manifest these principles in everything we do.