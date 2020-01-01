About this product
Handcrafted with real spices and herbs, this delectable French Onion dip mix turns into a hearty snack when mixed with sour cream. The French Onion dip can be enjoyed with a variety of foods, including: * Chips * Vegetables * Pretzels * Baked potatoes * Mashed potatoes or cauliflower * Tacos * Nachos * Quiche The possibilities are endless! The fact that no solvents are used in the extraction process makes this dip mix an all-natural product. One pouch contains 10 milligrams of active THC.
