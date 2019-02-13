ChronicBluntPunch
on February 13th, 2019
Man! What can I say? I've had this product multiple times already. These days, I am often overworked and overstressed. I come home looking to unwind before bed because tomorrow's probably just another long day at work. So the first thing I do is start making dinner. When dinner is cooking, I have myself a cup of hot cocoa. An hour or two later, the stress has faded away completely. I am back to feeling like my normal self. And even better, I sleep like a baby, which is what I need these days for the BS at work. Tip: Try the brownie mix on a weekend with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and some whipped cream. Great stuff!
from Athelason February 17th, 2019
Thank you for your review! We're glad that our hot cocoa helps you relax and destress!