  Original Hot Cocoa Mix - 100 mg

Original Hot Cocoa Mix - 100 mg

by Athelas

About this product

Produced with an indica-dominant hybrid, this all-natural hot chocolate mix offers many extraordinary features and benefits: * Limited wholesome ingredients you can pronounce * Solvent-free extraction process * Customizable with toppings * Cheaper than Starbucks * Also a brownie mix One package contains 100 milligrams of active THC, split up homogeneously into 10 servings. This mix can be used with milk or any milk alternative that contains fat.

ChronicBluntPunch

Man! What can I say? I've had this product multiple times already. These days, I am often overworked and overstressed. I come home looking to unwind before bed because tomorrow's probably just another long day at work. So the first thing I do is start making dinner. When dinner is cooking, I have myself a cup of hot cocoa. An hour or two later, the stress has faded away completely. I am back to feeling like my normal self. And even better, I sleep like a baby, which is what I need these days for the BS at work. Tip: Try the brownie mix on a weekend with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and some whipped cream. Great stuff!

from Athelason February 17th, 2019

Thank you for your review! We're glad that our hot cocoa helps you relax and destress!

Frank_W

This hot chocolate exceeded my expectations, it's perfect! It tastes like regular hot chocolate and gives "just right amount impact" to enjoy the rest of your day!

from Athelason February 12th, 2019

Thank you for your kind review! We're glad that you enjoyed our hot chocolate!

About this brand

Located in Denver, Athelas is a boutique manufacturing company that specializes in natural cannabis-infused powdered mixes. As a small company, we’re able to offer high-quality artisan products and personalized customer service. In our quest to enhance creativity and wellness in ourselves and others, we make a point to include only natural, wholesome ingredients in our products. We make a point to embody the following values on a daily basis: * Quality: We strive to deliver premium edibles with artisan ingredients and consistent potency. We also aim to enrich meaningful relationships with everyone we meet. * Innovation: We’re committed to helping the cannabis industry grow by pioneering new ideas and keeping innovation at the heart of everything we do. * Character: We highly value respect, integrity, passion, and the desire to improve the world, and we try to manifest these principles in everything we do.