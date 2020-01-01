About this product
Handcrafted with real spices and herbs, this mouth-watering Creamy Ranch dressing/dip mix turns into a hearty snack when mixed with sour cream, mayo, and milk. This Creamy Ranch mix adds a whole lot of flavor to a variety of foods, including: * Chips * Vegetables * Salads * Chicken The possibilities are endless! The fact that no solvents are used in the extraction process makes this dip/dressing mix an all-natural product. One pouch contains 10 milligrams of active THC.
