Formula One Pre-Roll 1g
by Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
Black Lime #9 X Testarossa Formula One is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) A light and relaxing physical state will accompany this heady high, keeping you anchored as your mind takes off to new heights. Effects: A lofty high that won’t debilitate you. Great mid-afternoon smoke
Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
Formula One
Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Formula One was created by crossing Grape Pie and Testarossa. Black Lime #9 was selected for its potency, while Testarossa’s genes boost the plant’s yield and resin production. The result is a complex flavor profile of guava, grape, passionfruit, and grapefruit mix with a diesel base.
