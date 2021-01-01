 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Formula One Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Formula One Pre-Roll 1g

by Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)

Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP) Cannabis Pre-rolls Formula One Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Black Lime #9 X Testarossa Formula One is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) A light and relaxing physical state will accompany this heady high, keeping you anchored as your mind takes off to new heights. Effects: A lofty high that won’t debilitate you. Great mid-afternoon smoke

About this brand

Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP) Logo

About this strain

Formula One

Formula One

Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Formula One was created by crossing Grape Pie and Testarossa. Black Lime #9 was selected for its potency, while Testarossa’s genes boost the plant’s yield and resin production. The result is a complex flavor profile of guava, grape, passionfruit, and grapefruit mix with a diesel base.

