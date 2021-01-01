Purple Sunset
About this product
Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
