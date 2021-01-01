 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Sunset
Indica

Purple Sunset

by Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)

Write a review
Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP) Cannabis Flower Purple Sunset

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.

About this brand

Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP) Logo

About this strain

Purple Sunset

Purple Sunset
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review