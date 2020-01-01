 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Ember

Ember

by Atlas Edibles

Write a review
Atlas Edibles Edibles Snack Foods Ember

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This flavor is associated with alertness, functionality and creativity. The sweetness and tartness of the apricots, and the aromatic spices in Ember compliment the effects of the sativa strains in order to promote a more focused, energized and elevated experience. Ember promotes a more energy driven, mindful high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Atlas Edibles Logo
At Atlas Edibles, we pride ourselves on creating products with integrity that you can trust and enjoy. All of our ingredients are sourced for the best quality and with an emphasis on local relationships that our customers and our employees value. We offer healthy, delicious edibles made with the highest quality cannabis, and our commitment to a meticulous production process ensure a consistent product that allows our customers to feel confident about their experience. Beyond making amazing edibles, we embrace and support our community and are proud of the products we offer, as well as the health-conscious, active, creative individuals we support and who in turn support us. At Atlas Edibles we invite you to grab a bag, and Go Places.