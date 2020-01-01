RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
This flavor is associated with alertness, functionality and creativity. The sweetness and tartness of the apricots, and the aromatic spices in Ember compliment the effects of the sativa strains in order to promote a more focused, energized and elevated experience. Ember promotes a more energy driven, mindful high.
