Tired of fumbling with bamboo stakes, chicken wire, PVC piping, and trellis netting? Limited by grow legal plant counts or grow space? Want to find a way to increase your yields AND save time in your garden? Look no further! Atlas Plant Trainer is the first and only completely customizable plant training and support system designed to build and grow with your plant from seedling to harvest! Think “Build your own tomato cage”. Each APT standard set includes 24 vertical stakes, 12 horizontal connectors, and 12 of our unique plant clips that all easily click together, extend, and connect interchangeably to grow in ANY shape or direction with ease and functionality growers have NEVER experienced before! The goal is to train your plants to grow bigger, wider, and therefore yield more fruits during harvest, but also to remove common grower pain points such as: • Constricted Ceiling Height – APT allows you to grow wider/horizontally, unlike a tomato cage or bamboo stake. • Limited Plant Counts - get maximum yields out of fewer plants! #GROWBIGGEST! • Contaminants – APT is made of high-grade, UV resistant plastic. Easily sanitize the pieces in between harvests by dipping into your cleaning solution, then rinse with clean water. These two factors allow a grower to reuse the APT set harvest after harvest, lasting 3 - 5 years under every day, intense light! • Bulb go out mid-grow? No problem! The APT is self-contained within your plant pot, so you can easily move your flowering plant out from under the light while you make a replacement. To fully understand how the system can benefit growers, I HIGHLY recommend checking out our YouTube channel where you can see the pieces in action!