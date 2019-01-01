About this product
Atman Hachi portable vaporizer is the handy size with elegant design in Rose Wood , and built in newest heating element . Powered by 1500mAh battery ,the wooden vaporizer can provides powerful performance for use ,make it heating up in 2 seconds and release full and rich flavor. Let users experience the power of a high quality vaporizer in a convenient and sleek package . The Hachi’s crystal glass window design ensure the user can see how it working clearly . The Hachi’s replaced heating element design ,ensure it is durable to use Operation: • Fill the dry herb into the heating chamber. • Then put the mouthpiece into the hole. • Click the button 5 times to turn on/off. • Press the button to smoke . • If the heating element don’t work, you can replace a new spare one from the kit ,with the tool . This Kit Includes: 1x Atman Hachi Wooden Vaporizer 1x Stainless Steel Drip Tip 1x Stainless Steel Spoon 1x Cleaning Brush Tool 1x 5S-USB Apple Charger 2x Extra Heating Mesh 1x Screw-Driver
