Atman OWAR Wax Vaporizer

by ATMAN VAPORIZER

$59.99MSRP

About this product

ATMAN OWAR is the best portable vaporizer made with innovative technology and smart design. 1. tripel quartz coils and a ceramic plate, which can keep pure tasty 2. Bottom container to storage your concentrate safely without smell 3. Beautiful color choices, including Red, Blue, Black, Silver and Gold. 4. Smooth surface, comfortable to hold and put into your pocket. 5. Sillicon mouthpiece without heat and mental tasty 6. No leaking, no burning, easy vaporizer pen for wax Protection system: 1. Over-time: 15s working time, over 15s the device will flash green light in 5 times. 2. Low voltage: need to charge the device when the red light flash 8 times. 3. Short-circuit: red light will flash 3 times. Warranty: ATMAN OWAR promise 1 year warranty for customers. This kit includes: 1 x OWAR 1 x extra coil 1 x dabing spoon 1 x cleaning brush 1 x usb charger

1 customer review

CraigKSandberg

Easy to carry, eaasy to load, holds a charge well. Keeping it clean is a bit of a hassle but worth it. Get an extra mouthpiece if available. An overall good vape pen.

Atman vaporizers UK is a leading innovative company that specializes in manufacturing premium high quality portable electronic vaporizers. Since 2009 Atman utilizes the latest technology , designs, attention to detail to insure both original designs and perfect performance to our customers. Atman’s professional customer support team is knowledgeable in all aspects of our product line, No question or concern is too big or too small for our representatives. All products are covered by our 1 year limited warranty so customers can rest assured that every product is a good product. At Atman, we listen to customers feedback and reviews to improve our products. With years of experience we know your business and customers needs. We have launched ourselves ahead of the competition and have revolutionized the Vaporizer industry!!! Please visit Atman website or contact your account representative for new products . Atman ,a trusted name in personal portable vaporizer ,boost your love and your life. Sincerely, The Atman Team