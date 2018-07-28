 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Atman KING Goldenfish Smoking Pipe

by ATMAN VAPORIZER

$69.00MSRP

About this product

A revolutionary creation metal pipe for loose leaf from ATMAN king goldenfish. ATMAN king goldenfish is more than a pipe, but a high and free lifestyle. With the innovative design, ATMAN king goldenfish is armed like multi-functional pipe with easy smoke lifestyle nd fit any lifestyle without slowing down. The prefect size let you easy to put in your pocket or hand bag, meanwhile, it’s very easy to maintain. Easy Pipe, Easy Life! Features: 1.Ergonomical design 2.Borosilicate glass aka pyrex(heat resistant glass) 3.Fits a 14mm-18mm water pipe 4.No more tobacco paper 5.Reusuable / environmentally friendly How to use: 1.Fill the glass tube with herbs & tobacco 2.Set a light to the end & enjoy 3.Twist clockwise to ash and refresh Warning: 1.Please always keep it away from children’s reach 2.Please always keep it dry for storage 3.Please make sure device is cool down before cheaning 4.Please follow user manual before use 5.Suitable only persons 18+ years old and over 6.If unsure of use please consult your doctor This Kit Includes: 1 x Atman KING Goldenfish Smoking Pipe 1 x Silicon Adapter 1 x Cleaning Brush 1 x Rubber Cap 1 x clean needle Warranty: Atman King pipe comes with 1 year warranty

5.01

HomelessToker420

I bought this piece from a local smoke shop. And I've things say, this is one of my favorite pipes. Always a smooth hit. And I can always add any amount depending on if I want to save some for later, or smoke more now. Pretty durable (accidentally dropped a couple times...oops). Have and would always recommend this pipe to friends and everybody.

Atman vaporizers UK is a leading innovative company that specializes in manufacturing premium high quality portable electronic vaporizers. Since 2009 Atman utilizes the latest technology , designs, attention to detail to insure both original designs and perfect performance to our customers. Atman’s professional customer support team is knowledgeable in all aspects of our product line, No question or concern is too big or too small for our representatives. All products are covered by our 1 year limited warranty so customers can rest assured that every product is a good product. At Atman, we listen to customers feedback and reviews to improve our products. With years of experience we know your business and customers needs. We have launched ourselves ahead of the competition and have revolutionized the Vaporizer industry!!! Please visit Atman website or contact your account representative for new products . Atman ,a trusted name in personal portable vaporizer ,boost your love and your life. Sincerely, The Atman Team