  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. ATMAN NEREUS Electronic Water Pipe

ATMAN NEREUS Electronic Water Pipe

by ATMAN VAPORIZER

$199.00MSRP

About this product

ATMAN NEREUS is the world’s first vaporizer that uses water as a filter. PORTABLE Nereus has an 18500 1500mAh Li-ion rechargeable 3.6V battery The 18500 offers you the extreme power to enhance your vaping experience. POTENT Nereus has a chamber made of quartz, which has a melting pt of 2,912 degrees Fahrenheit. It will not release any harmful substances or unpleasant smells when heated, providing the best vaping experience ever. PURE Water is the most effective filter for impurities. It removes tar so it is much less damaging to your health This Kit Includes: 1x Atman Nereus 1x Atman Stainless Steel Spoon 1x Cleaning Brush Tool 1x USB Charger Warranty: Atman Nereus is back with One-Year Warranty

ATMAN VAPORIZER Logo
Atman vaporizers UK is a leading innovative company that specializes in manufacturing premium high quality portable electronic vaporizers. Since 2009 Atman utilizes the latest technology , designs, attention to detail to insure both original designs and perfect performance to our customers. Atman’s professional customer support team is knowledgeable in all aspects of our product line, No question or concern is too big or too small for our representatives. All products are covered by our 1 year limited warranty so customers can rest assured that every product is a good product. At Atman, we listen to customers feedback and reviews to improve our products. With years of experience we know your business and customers needs. We have launched ourselves ahead of the competition and have revolutionized the Vaporizer industry!!! Please visit Atman website or contact your account representative for new products . Atman ,a trusted name in personal portable vaporizer ,boost your love and your life. Sincerely, The Atman Team