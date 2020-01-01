 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Astra Portable Vaporizer Pen

by Atmos

About this product

The Astra Portable Vaporizer Pen is the next generation all-in-one portable vaporizer. The Astra’s embedded ceramic heating chamber vaporizes dry herbs providing users with pure flavorful taste, while its removable stainless steel cups allow users to vaporize wax consistency products and thicker oils, making it one of the most versatile vaporizers available. The Astra is equipped with five preset heating temperatures, allowing users to vaporize their preferred product at the temperature that best fits their needs.

About this brand

Atmos Nation, LLC (“Atmos”) is a global leader and innovator in the design, manufacturing and sale of portable electronic vaporizers. Atmos uses proprietary in-house engineering with exceptional attention to detail to design top-of-the-line products subject to the highest standards of manufacturing and quality control. Atmos also works with national and international distributors and manufacturers to procure the best quality components for its outstanding product designs.