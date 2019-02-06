Fibro_Witch on November 16th, 2017

I like this vape pen. Good product for the price. I only have two small complaints. The first is that it doesn't burn some of the material at the top of the chamber. At first I thought I was packing it too tight, but after trying a couple more sessions packing it looser, I just think it might just be a little underpowered. The second is I wish the safety duration was a little longer, perhaps 5 minutes rather than 4. This would provide the opportunity to savor the experience without rushing through to burn the contents of the chamber in one go, alas you would have to reheat it again to get what little was left over and waste a big portion of the charge.