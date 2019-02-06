SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Jump Dry Herb Vape Pen, with its powerful carbon fiber housing, is one of the most durable and compact true vaporizers available. Powered by a 1200mAh battery, the Jump provides powerful performance with every use, while evenly vaporizing dry herbs with its hard anodized heating chamber to provide smooth and rich vapor. And with its easy access mouthpiece and micro-USB charging, the Jump Herbal Vaporizer Pen Kit is convenient, quick and easy to use.
on February 6th, 2019
Love my Atmos Jump! To the previous reviewer, loose pack your herb to where it's just under the top of the blue section of the chamber, so you still see a little of the blue. That's how I've gotten my best results.
on November 16th, 2017
I like this vape pen. Good product for the price. I only have two small complaints. The first is that it doesn't burn some of the material at the top of the chamber. At first I thought I was packing it too tight, but after trying a couple more sessions packing it looser, I just think it might just be a little underpowered. The second is I wish the safety duration was a little longer, perhaps 5 minutes rather than 4. This would provide the opportunity to savor the experience without rushing through to burn the contents of the chamber in one go, alas you would have to reheat it again to get what little was left over and waste a big portion of the charge.