At Atomik Seeds we defend that quality is for everyone

by Atomik Seeds

About this product

At Atomik Seeds we defend that quality is for everyone. We offer you premium genetics at an unbeatable price. Like our White Widow feminized cannabis seeds. https://www.atomikseeds.com/en/cannabis-seeds/26-white-widow.html … #atomikseeds #whitewidow #cannabisseeds #hemp #grass #pot

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

We breed all of our seeds. All these years of research and development have resulted in a catalogue packed with fascinating feminized and autoflowering cannabis seeds that are all 100% original feminized, powerful, productive and stable. Our attention to the maximum quality during the entire productive process of cannabis seeds have always been moved by a passion for growing and researching, allways seeking for guaranteed excellence. We are committed to the maximum quality during the entire productive process of marijuana seeds, from the moment we harvest them to their final destination at our client's hands. We are a comprehensive team of professionals who work to create better and more productive cannabis varieties. Since we began a decade ago, at Atomik Seeds we have always been moved by a passion for growing and researching, seeking, as our main objective, to offer cannabis seeds that provide a differential value in quality and production. We deliver to the USA and Worldwide. www.atomikseeds.com