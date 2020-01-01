 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer

by Aunt Zelda's

This free book summarizes the evidence showing how cannabis extracts fight cancer in humans. Includes detailed analysis of scientific studies illustrating how THC, CBD, and other phytocannabinoids kill cancer in cell and animal models. Studies on endocannabinoids are included as well. Dozens of human cases are presented, including those with medical documentation of terminal cancer remissions. The power of cannabis medicine goes far beyond what most people think and this book demonstrates the reality of what's going on. Download at http://freecannabiscancerbook.com.

About this brand

Aunt Zelda's Logo
Provider of high-quality cannabis extracts and infused oils to patients in California