Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
Light and just right, these sweet organic Snickerdoodle Cookies will take your worries away while satisfying your insatiable sweet tooth. Our gourmet cookies are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 140mg or 420mg.
on March 20th, 2017
A friend dropped off Auntie Ems Snickerdoodle for me when my back pain was really severe. I ate it, pain was not so much alleviated as much as I wanted but on the other hand I really didnt care as I was pleasantly stoned. Thanks Auntie Em! #420sweepstakes