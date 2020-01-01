 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake

Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake

by Auntie Em's Edibles Company

Write a review
Auntie Em's Edibles Company Edibles Snack Foods Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake
Auntie Em's Edibles Company Edibles Snack Foods Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake

$20.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Topped with rich dairy free buttercream frosting, your taste buds will leap for joy with every delicious bite of this ​sweet organic cinnamon Carrot Cupcake. Our gourmet cupcakes are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 1​​40mg or 420mg.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Auntie Em's Edibles Company Logo
Auntie Em's Edibles Company, winners of Edibles List Magazine's Best Cake/Cupcake Edible and Best Vegan Edible, crafts the highest quality gourmet organic cannabis infused cupcakes and cookies in Southern California. For ​those looking to add an element of artisanal decadence to their medicating experience, Auntie Em's Edibles has created the perfect confections for you!