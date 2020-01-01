About this product

Take one bite of our Chocolate Chip Cookies and you will know true delight. Made with non-dairy chocolate chips, these organic Chocolate Chip Cookies will blow your mind. Our gourmet cookies are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 140mg or 420mg.