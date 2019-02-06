 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Austin and Kat CBD biscuits are small batch baked for quality. They are gluten-free, vegan and completely free of preservatives. Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD, coconut oil, oats, apples, peanut butter, cinnamon and turmeric, these will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet. Suggested Serving: 1-2 mg per 10 lbs of weight every 4-8 hours or as needed. 10mg bags contain 30 biscuits for larger dogs for a total of 300mg of full-spectrum CBD

Austin and Kat™ was started in Kat’s home kitchen in 2014, with the simple desire to keep her aging dog Brady comfortable. Today, we strive to make the highest quality CBD wellness pet products in the industry by sourcing only the very best ingredients. All of Austin and Kat™ products are all-natural, gluten-free and infused with organic full-spectrum CBD oil. They are also human food grade and third-party tested to ensure efficacy and purity. And if you ever have any questions about CBD for pets, feel free to reach out. We love educating people about the incredible holistic benefits of CBD.