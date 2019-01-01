 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Austin and Kat - 600mg Organic Oil

by Austin and Kat

$69.95MSRP

About this product

Austin and Kat CBD Extra Strength Organic Oils are handmade and made in small batches for quality. Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD oil and USDA certified organic coconut oil; this will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet. Coconut Oil contains lauric acid which helps with inflammation and MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) to aid in digestion and can help heal digestive disorders, as well as improve brain energy and mental function in older dogs. Our oil benefits your pet by helping to support metabolic function, weight loss, arthritis and bone health, proper joint function, heart health and skin/coat condition, as well as enhance the immune system, to help your four-legged friend have a healthier, calmer and happier life. Perfect for large breed dogs, pets needing additional CBD due to illness or injury and horses. Our CBD oil is administered orally, and a dose consists of precisely measured drops placed in the side of mouth or on food or a treat. Our oil dropper has precise measurements for consistency of dosage. Oils can provide quick relief (within 15-20 minutes) and can be an alternative for pets who are having difficulty eating or are food adverse. Suggested Serving: 1-2mg per 10 lbs of weight depending on the severity of condition, repeat every 4-8 hours or as needed. 600mg contains thirty (30) 1ml servings for pets Each 1ml contains 20mg of CBD Each bottle comes with a calibrated dropper for easy dosing for all sized pets. Oils should be kept in a cool dark place after opening

About this brand

Austin and Kat™ was started in Kat’s home kitchen in 2014, with the simple desire to keep her aging dog Brady comfortable. Today, we strive to make the highest quality CBD wellness pet products in the industry by sourcing only the very best ingredients. All of Austin and Kat™ products are all-natural, gluten-free and infused with organic full-spectrum CBD oil. They are also human food grade and third-party tested to ensure efficacy and purity. And if you ever have any questions about CBD for pets, feel free to reach out. We love educating people about the incredible holistic benefits of CBD.