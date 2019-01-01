About this product

Austin and Kat CBD Extra Strength Organic Oils are handmade and made in small batches for quality. Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD oil and USDA certified organic coconut oil; this will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet. Coconut Oil contains lauric acid which helps with inflammation and MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) to aid in digestion and can help heal digestive disorders, as well as improve brain energy and mental function in older dogs. Our oil benefits your pet by helping to support metabolic function, weight loss, arthritis and bone health, proper joint function, heart health and skin/coat condition, as well as enhance the immune system, to help your four-legged friend have a healthier, calmer and happier life. Perfect for large breed dogs, pets needing additional CBD due to illness or injury and horses. Our CBD oil is administered orally, and a dose consists of precisely measured drops placed in the side of mouth or on food or a treat. Our oil dropper has precise measurements for consistency of dosage. Oils can provide quick relief (within 15-20 minutes) and can be an alternative for pets who are having difficulty eating or are food adverse. Suggested Serving: 1-2mg per 10 lbs of weight depending on the severity of condition, repeat every 4-8 hours or as needed. 600mg contains thirty (30) 1ml servings for pets Each 1ml contains 20mg of CBD Each bottle comes with a calibrated dropper for easy dosing for all sized pets. Oils should be kept in a cool dark place after opening