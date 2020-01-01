 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Austin and Kat - Bakko's Get Up and Go! 10mg

Austin and Kat - Bakko's Get Up and Go! 10mg

by Austin and Kat

Austin and Kat Pets Pet Treats Austin and Kat - Bakko's Get Up and Go! 10mg

$49.95MSRP

About this product

US grown hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD with salmon oil, organic flaxseed, New Zealand green mussel, glucosamine, chondroitin, ginger, and L-carnitine for a pleasant, herbal biscuit.

About this brand

Austin and Kat™ was started in Kat’s home kitchen in 2014, with the simple desire to keep her aging dog Brady comfortable. Today, we strive to make the highest quality CBD wellness pet products in the industry by sourcing only the very best ingredients. All of Austin and Kat™ products are all-natural, gluten-free and infused with organic full-spectrum CBD oil. They are also human food grade and third-party tested to ensure efficacy and purity. And if you ever have any questions about CBD for pets, feel free to reach out. We love educating people about the incredible holistic benefits of CBD.