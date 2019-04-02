DJthekushking01 on April 2nd, 2019

Blue diesel is is one of my top 10 strains, maybe in the top five! The parents of this beautiful bud are Blueberry and NYC diesel. And the parents of those two strains are Afgani, Thai, and Purple Thai. And Afgani, and Mexican. All landrace strains. Smells and looks fantastic. And the high is amazing! A anytime strain. Relieves pain all day and fights depression and anxiety. Might make some paranoid. If you roll a whole RAW joint, cone, or a blunt, you might end up smoking half and put it out, or you can smoke the whole thing and be baked all day and night! And I know what I'm talking about, I don't lie for no one! Consider yourself lucky when you get this strain! And also get it off of a good source, you will NOT be disappointed! 😁😇😎😈