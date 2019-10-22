 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dream Walker

by Autumn Brands

10% Indica, 90% Sativa. This hybrid has double the blueberry genetics making it sweet in flavor. DreamWalker contains high percentages of THC with a beautiful body high, which is balanced by a cerebral sativa head high.

ThisIsMyCake

Tasty, clean, and smooth. The high is relaxing as advertised, and is more of a cerebral high. Glad to have picked this up, and I will be looking for more from Autumn Brands :)

Chrismdh

Great day time strain. Great head and body high, good with pain as well, it is a creeper so heads up on that. It’s going on my favorites list.

from Autumn Brandson October 4th, 2019

Thank you! We are excited to be on your favorites list!

For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.