ThisIsMyCake
on October 22nd, 2019
Tasty, clean, and smooth. The high is relaxing as advertised, and is more of a cerebral high. Glad to have picked this up, and I will be looking for more from Autumn Brands :)
10% Indica, 90% Sativa. This hybrid has double the blueberry genetics making it sweet in flavor. DreamWalker contains high percentages of THC with a beautiful body high, which is balanced by a cerebral sativa head high.
on September 21st, 2019
Great day time strain. Great head and body high, good with pain as well, it is a creeper so heads up on that. It’s going on my favorites list.
Thank you! We are excited to be on your favorites list!
on June 16th, 2019
Wow. Like no joke.