About this product
Diesel Cake is a potent cross of AJ's Sour Diesel and Wedding Cake. This sativa dominant pack boasts 20% total THC with a strong gassy aroma and taste backed up with a slight sweetness from the Cake. Seven 1/2 gram all flower joints. All pre-rolls are made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with Boost humidity packs and are packaged in a 100% recycled plastic childproof dragon chewer box made in the USA.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.