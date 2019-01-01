 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Diesel Cake

by Autumn Brands

About this product

Diesel Cake is a potent cross of AJ's Sour Diesel and Wedding Cake. This sativa dominant pack boasts 20% total THC with a strong gassy aroma and taste backed up with a slight sweetness from the Cake. Seven 1/2 gram all flower joints. All pre-rolls are made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with Boost humidity packs and are packaged in a 100% recycled plastic childproof dragon chewer box made in the USA.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.